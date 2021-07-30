So, here we are after what has been much of a spring and summer full of hope that the COVID-19 pandemic was receding and we were starting to get our lives back to normal.
Now, a surge in cases, primarily from the delta variant, is causing hospitals to fill again, and is resulting in more calls for masks to go back on and governments to make certain restrictions again.
In all these voices being raised again from medical associations to lawmakers to activists, there is one voice that is missing, and his silence is deafening.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appears to be refusing to lead as the pandemic numbers increase and people become increasingly uneasy and also angry about the prospect of mandates and requirements.
We know the governor doesn’t want to require masks, and we know the majority of Oklahoma legislators agree with him. We don’t expect that to change. But, the governor needs to be more visible and more public about what he proposes as a SOLUTION to battling the growing numbers of cases again. And it has to be something more than “personal responsibility.”
First, he should get back to the state and immediately embark on a multi-city tour around the state to set up meetings with medical personnel, business professionals and community leaders about how to protect our fragile health care system and economy through this new surge.
Second, he should host community meetings (and on Zoom) in every city he goes to and, at the very least, publicly encourage all residents who are able to get the vaccine as the most common-sense and best way to stave off more surges in COVID cases. He also should order and coordinate aggressive vaccination drives to help people get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
He calls vaccination decisions “personal responsibility.” Well, he’s right; however, he also must know that some very misleading and politicized rhetoric is preventing many people from getting the vaccine. The governor also has some personal responsibility himself in being a leader in his state in promoting the best prevention to COVID. His vocal support for vaccination could help some people change their minds about not getting the vaccine.
The governor’s silence is deafening and potentially deadly. Just lead, Gov. Stitt. Quit sitting on the sidelines and waiting for this to go away. We’re not asking you to declare mask mandates or vaccination mandates. Just help lead people to making the right decisions, just like you would purportedly do as a leader of any business.
