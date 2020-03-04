This week is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s funding deadline to get SoonerCare 2.0 up and running by early July, but it’s not likely that funding will be found by Friday.
In January, Stitt unveiled his long-awaited Medicaid expansion plans — SoonerCare 2.0 — with members of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington D.C. Stitt's proposed alternative would accept federal block grant funds through legislative action.
Meanwhile, State Question 802 got the most signatures of any other initiative petition in history. The citizen-led constitutional question asks voters to expand Medicaid coverage to nearly 200,000 more low-income Oklahomans who can’t afford health insurance, yet make too much to qualify for Medicaid.
Under both Stitt’s plan and the ballot measure, the state would be eligible for more than $1 billion in federal Medicaid expansion funds. The state would be responsible for paying roughly $150 million.
A major portion of the funding for the state's matching portion of SoonerCare 2.0 is an increase in the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program (SHOPP) fee. Hospital administrators serious concerns — including a lack of transparency and collaboration — about SoonerCare 2.0.
"I would liken that to successful football teams don't just give the quarterback the playbook," said Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. "Everyone needs to be involved, and then we need to go execute it for success. Everyone needs to be involved and know the plan."
Lawmakers appear to be turning to the governor to develop and fund his plan. Many legislators apparently don’t want to return to their home districts to tell constituents they voted for Medicaid expansion.
Stitt hasn’t fleshed out his proposal yet, and he still hasn’t decided when he’d put the SQ 802 measure before voters on the statewide ballot in 2020.
We’re getting legislative déjà vu. When voters passed State Question 788 in 2018, lawmakers did not do enough to address implementation of the new medical marijuana law.
We hope our state doesn’t go through a repeat of medical marijuana situation, when voters approved something with very little guidelines and legislative oversight.
