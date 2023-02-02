It seems to happen every election cycle.
Candidates for political office place signs in high-profile places, or they provide signs to people who specifically request them. And, then some of those signs start disappearing.
Sign stealing is not new, but it still is juvenile and stupid. This year, the News & Eagle has received some scattered reports of city commission candidate signs being stolen. Sometimes the police are contacted to make a police report, but mostly it’s an annoyance to the candidates and it shows bad sportsmanship.
Of course, without video or photographic evidence, it’s hard to tell who exactly is stealing signs. Is it opposing candidates? Is it opposing candidates’ supporters? Or, could it be just general vandalism and lawlessness?
Stealing anything is a crime, and so is stealing campaign signs. It’s not a high-profile crime, but for candidates who spend a great deal of money on those signs, it is an economic loss. And, if someone goes on another person’s property without permission and removes a sign from that yard, that’s trespassing.
So, if anyone reading this is guilty of taking down a candidate’s sign or signs, just stop it. With different options in video surveillance these days, chances are increasing you could get caught, and that would be sweet justice. Because social media is unforgiving if you get caught on video or in a photograph removing a campaign sign.
How about abiding by that “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you” principle?
Don’t be a honyock. Leave other peoples’ property alone.
