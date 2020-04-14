The statistics about the number of people drinking while working from home are disturbing.
Almost half of Oklahomans admit to drinking alcohol during work hours while in lockdown, a recent survey found.
More than a third of respondents to the survey by alcohol.org say they believe they will drink more alcohol than usual while in self-isolation. Beer is the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverage while working from home.
Yes, this is a stressful time for everyone and yes, many people unwind with a drink or two at the end of a trying day.
But alcohol is a lousy crutch. Over time, alcohol consumption is known to weaken your immune system. It doesn’t help you stand up and move forward, it only drags you down. Try to find other things to do to make yourself happy and ease your sense of isolation and loneliness. Go for a walk, do yard work, read, do a jigsaw puzzle, anything to make the time pass.
Lonely? Call a friend and check on them. Hearing another human voice, even for a few minutes, can be a tremendous pick-me-up.
If you find that you can’t get through the day without having a drink or six, perhaps you need to talk to someone. Check out www.alcohol.org., a leading provider of treatment resources and everything linked to alcohol abuse and rehabilitation, if you think you have a problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.