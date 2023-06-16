The most recent statistics from an annual report on child well-being in the nation shows some pretty scathing numbers for Oklahoma, and it demonstrates major failure from our government leaders in making Oklahoma anywhere close to a Top 10 state.
The report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation is used to gauge how well states are doing when it comes to children’s education and welfare. It is the industry standard used by states in determining public policies regarding children and family well-being.
From last year’s report, Oklahoma dropped from 40{sup}th{/sup} in the nation to 46. The four categories broken down in the report rank Oklahoma 38{sup}th{/sup} in economic well-being; 49th in education; 37{sup}th{/sup} in health; and 43{sup}rd{/sup} in family and community context.
Our state dropped in almost all categories with education being the lowest ranking. The one bright spot is that due to Medicaid expansion, children have seen greater opportunities for access to health care.
Other than that, it’s bottom city for our state in taking care of our future — our children. Our state has been fighting low rankings for decades, and these numbers show that we are not only not making enough improvements, we are declining.
So what can we do to get out of this cycle?
Hopefully, some of the legislative efforts this year in improving education funding will make a difference. Also, the lack of broadband access in rural areas is finally being addressed — although it seems as though our expectations still are low in getting extensive broadband service to rural areas in a more timely manner.
We do not know how the tax credit plan will impact public education. It will take many years to determine that. However, there still is concern than these tax credits for families to send their children to private or religious schools will further hamper public education funding in rural areas.
And, then there is the Ryan Walters factor — we’ve elected a state superintendent of education who is openly hostile to teachers and public education in general and is too busy waging cultural wars to actually provide a cohesive direction for educational improvement in our state. We have to demand and expect better from our educational leaders.
As for economic well-being, our legislators can enact policies that will help increase educational and employment opportunities in our state. We’ve known we need to invest in education and training programs to developed a skilled workforce that meets the needs of current and future industries.
In the area of family and community context, our legislators can switch from their focus on pro-birth policies to pro-child policies. Our state has opportunities to better fund services that help vulnerable families raise healthy and resilient children. These aren’t welfare handouts — these are programs that help families help themselves. Our legislators have the ability to help families bond with their children through more broad-minded policies on maternal and paternal leave and support.
The crux of the matter is that to make positive changes in child well-being in our state, we have to get off the ideological merry-go-round and start thinking logically and with common sense about how to improve the quality of life for not only our children, but all our citizens.
Every positive outcome we want in Oklahoma begins with raising healthy and resilient children. If we keep that goal in focus and work from that perspective, only then can we make improvements.
