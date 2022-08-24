Voters have spoken, and the nominees are set for the state offices in the November midterms, including state superintendent of public instruction.
Republican voters chose Ryan Walters, a McAlester teacher with no education administrative experience, as their nominee. The Democratic nominee is Jenna Nelson, another teacher from Deer Creek, also with no administrative experience.
So, whoever wins the race in November will be in charge of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, an agency which oversees more than 500 school districts working to education nearly 700,000 students. And neither will have experience as an administrator.
And whoever wins is going to face a number of issues that have contributed to our state ranking 45th in education, including low teacher pay, low per-pupil spending, not enough teachers going into the profession and a rancorous political environment with it comes to education.
Funding for education is going to continue to be a battle, and that battle will have an impact on school district teachers and administrators who are working hard to provide the best education possible for their students.
Many lawmakers will continue to make school vouchers or tax-funded scholarships for private education a priority. While that may be appealing to metro areas, which have several private and religious options, it could be devastating to our state’s rural school districts.
Also intruding on the very important mission of improving the lives of our children through education are the cultural and political battles taking place in school districts all across our state. These cultural clashes are taking a toll.
Since neither of the nominees will have the type of administrative experience previous state superintendents have had, they will face many challenges pushed by political posturing and agendas. That means whoever wins the job will have to find a way to be innovative and forge partnerships that will help children thrive and grow and get the Top 10 education our governor promised.
Primary voters have set up a very tall task for the next state superintendent of public instruction.
