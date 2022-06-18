Last year, President Joe Biden signed a new law making Juneteenth, which is June 19, a federal holiday. It was the first federal holiday Congress had passed since 1983 when Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday was name a federal holiday.
Although almost every state recognizes Juneteenth in some fashion, a recent report by The Associated Press shows many states have been slow to do more than issue a proclamation or resolution. Unfortunately, Oklahoma is one of those states that has not yet recognized Juneteenth as a paid state holiday.
Juneteenth, which also is called Emancipation Day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is observed and celebrated each year on June 19. On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Texas finally got word that the Confederacy had conceded and that the Civil War and slavery were over. That’s when the recognition of Juneteenth began.
Oklahoma made the official recognition of Juneteenth in 1994; however, Juneteenth is not listed as a paid holiday in the state of Oklahoma on either the 2022 or 2023 calendars.
This year, Juneteenth falls on Sunday, and the federal holiday will be observed on Monday. Not only will federal offices be closed, but many corporations and businesses are observing the holiday as well.
Last year when Juneteenth was announced as a federal holiday, some state legislative leaders had hoped the Legislature would embrace the holiday in 2022. Advocates had acknowledged that getting such a measure passed in the Republican-led Legislature would be challenging, and they apparently didn’t get the bipartisan supported needed to pass legislation this year.
After last year’s federal designation, Oklahoma state Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, had hoped to educate Oklahoma legislators about the significance of Juneteenth.
“It represents one of the greatest days in the history of this nation,” Young told The Oklahoman. “Juneteenth … was a very significant and important moment. Not just for African Americans and people of ebony hue, but it is important for all Americans to realize and celebrate what a great day for this nation — that we made a step in the right direction.”
We agree with Young, and we hope that the state Legislature does the right thing next year and provides bipartisan support to establish Juneteenth as an Oklahoma holiday.
