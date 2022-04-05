There are several layers to the recent revelations that Oklahoma State Department of Tourism spent millions on state park restaurants with one vendor hired to brand and run the restaurants at the state lodges.
A fiscal oversight analysis by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) has found that state officials improperly valued state park assets, prioritized the investment of millions into assets that the public apparently doesn’t care about and subsidized the losses by the private restaurant chain, Swadley’s, which was the only bid to run the restaurants with the Foggy Bottom brand.
First, there is the shifting of oversight power to the tourism director, a gubernatorial appointee. This was done in 2019 after the election of Gov. Kevin Stitt and the decision by lawmakers to allow the governor to have much more of an “executive” role over state agencies than were granted to previous governors.
Many expressed concern about oversight lapses that could occur, and this likely is a validation of that concern. Without independent oversight, the chances of abuse or decisions made to please the governor’s agenda over the general public benefit can occur.
Also questionable is the spending of more than $16 million on Foggy Bottom restaurants and more than $20 million in bond funds on state park lodges. It’s true, some of the state parks and lodges have been in terrible shape. And, the restaurant company apparently found a number of unexpected deficiencies it had to correct to redevelop some of those restaurant spaces.
However, it appears that park visitors in general are far less concerned about the conditions of lodges and the restaurants and were more interested in upgrading RV camping areas, hiking trails, outdoor amenities and cabins.
The LOFT analysis concludes that the agency’s investment strategy is not helping the park system’s financial feasibility and that Oklahoma’s park system needs to align its spending to purpose, which according to the public is not focusing on lodges and restaurants.
There will be much more to this story as Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has requested and received confirmation of an OSBI investigation into the situation. We know by now that state parks likely will never be self-sustaining.
As this proceeds, it may be time to re-evaluate and amend the law to re-create a governing board of stakeholders that have authority to oversee the agency’s director.
