Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration made a big splash recently with a pledge of $15 million in state assistance for start-up electrical vehicle company Canoo.
Canoo, which currently doesn’t have any vehicles on the market, announced last year it planned to build a manufacturing plant in Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park, creating 2,000 jobs.
The $15 million in state money — a record for Oklahoma — would come from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund, and there are conditions attached. The company isn’t going to just receive $15 million.
The funds would be paid out as Canoo meets a series of performance metrics, and the contract also contains bankruptcy protections should the company go under.
In addition to the money for Canoo, state officials are pressing forward with an aggressive recruitment campaign courting as many as 14 companies, including another business that reportedly is eyeing a location in Pryor that could create as many as 4,000 to 6,000 jobs in Northeast Oklahoma.
Media reports have indicated Oklahoma is competing with Kansas to win a massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility. Kansas officials also have been mum on the company, but some media reports have identified Panasonic as the battery maker. Last fall, Canoo reached an agreement with Panasonic to supply batteries for what it is calling its “lifestyle vehicle.”
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said there’s a battery manufacturer looking at coming to Oklahoma, and Stitt is pitching a plan to Republicans that would create an incentive package. It potentially would include local funding, ad valorem reimbursements and federal coronavirus money coupled with tax relief for a certain segment of manufacturing that is predicated on job creation and performance.
Caldwell said no one officially has released the name of the company, but said the company has been in business for more than 100 years and lawmakers have been told it could create as many as 6,000 new jobs.
And, to top it off, Oklahoma officials also recently recognized the state has the necessary ingredients needed to build a thriving hydrogen industry, including the natural gas component and the existing pipelines to transport it. Oklahoma already has industries that are skilled at all the components that it would take to create hydrogen, said Ben Lepak, executive director of the State Chamber Research Foundation. Hydrogen is a clean alternative fuel source.
Right now, though, there are just plans. We will have to see how it works out, especially with Canoo, which said it will open its Pryor plant in 2023.
These are some ambitious plans set out by state leaders, but we are excited to see them looking at different businesses in an effort to diversify Oklahoma’s economy.
