Comments by Oklahoma’s attorney general that he has lingering doubts about the science behind COVID-19 vaccines are truly disappointing.
Attorney General John O’Connor seems to be grasping at straws for reasons to challenge the federal government and military mandating COVID-19 vaccines. The state has five lawsuits seeking to halt the mandates, which they contend are unconstitutional.
It’s one thing to challenge the mandates based on their constitutionality. However, high government officials from the state of Oklahoma casting doubt on the science behind vaccines is irresponsible.
First of all — whether they agree or disagree with mandates — officials at the highest levels in our state should be promoting people getting the vaccines willingly. The best way to combat this pandemic and finally get it under control is for more people to be vaccinated.
Asked why he has concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine, as opposed to other vaccines that have long been required by the military — such as flu, polio, anthrax and the measles — O’Connor said he believes the science is more of a concern for the COVID-19 vaccine because of how long it’s been around. O’Connor, who has been vaccinated, also questioned the post-vaccination effects and said one of the other questions he has is which source to trust for information.
This is exactly the type of misinformation that feeds distrust from the general public. Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of medical informatics at University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine, said the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is the same science behind all the other vaccines that have been developed over the years. He also said the process used to build the vaccines has been well vetted and used repeatedly.
Kendrick said there’s definitely a lot of respect being given to natural immunity — or what’s known as acquired immunity — that develops after someone has had COVID-19. But, he said the concern is that no one really knows or completely understands the long-term effects of COVID-19 on health.
The vaccines have made getting back to a more normal life more possible. The hard truth is that those who are getting sick with COVID-19 are largely the unvaccinated population. Those who are vaccinated and have had breakthrough cases, by vast majority, have had milder symptoms and have stayed out of the hospital.
The attorney general is doing a disservice to the state by questioning the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines, and this particular argument is making it harder for Oklahoma to get to a point where vaccine mandates aren’t necessary.
