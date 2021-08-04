The Oklahoma Republican Party has some soul-searching to do, particularly in the wake of their chairman, John Bennett, comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jewish people under Nazi Germany.
To begin with, any political operative, candidate or party advocate should NEVER make political comparisons with the extermination of 6 million Jews. Second, a political leader should do everything he or she can to open the tent of their party rather than close it or limit it. However, narrowing the tent seems to be the direction of the Oklahoma Republican party under Bennett’s leadership.
Bennett publicly endorsed a challenger to the incumbent for U.S. Senate. Bennett said his endorsement of challenger Jackson Lahmeyer over Sen. James Lankford is a personal endorsement, not from the party perspective; however, when you’re the party chair, there is no distinction, and it’s highly unconventional. Add to that the failed attempted censure of both Lankford and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe because they did not back fringe claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Still, Bennett appears to have taken on the idea that fealty to former President Donald Trump is the only qualifying factor in being welcome under the Oklahoma GOP tent. He seems to be following the fringe instead of leading the majority of Republican members.
Oklahoma Republicans appear to be getting fed up with being associated with these damaging actions. Several high-profile GOP leaders and office holders widely rebuked Bennett’s comments.
A recent report by the Norman Transcript revealed that party leadership as a whole is concerned about the direction of the state party in many aspects, as well they should be. The report also states that GOP fundraising is down. A knowledgeable source who spoke to the Transcript said, “The issues we have in the state party right now is not something that happened overnight — it’s been several years of poor leadership and poor organization and poor focus of direction that got us to where we are today.”
Bennett seems to be a part of that line of poor leadership. A party chairman’s job is to bring factions of the political party together, but Bennett seems to be driving division rather than trying to heal it.
