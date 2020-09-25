Starting with the 2017 graduating class, our state pledged to give a free college admissions test during school hours for all public-school juniors. Then it broke that promise.
When COVID-19 disrupted testing, the Oklahoma State Department of Education planned to use $1.9 million for the spring test this fall when 37,000 students came back as seniors.
Then the state Legislature cut the SDE’s 2020-21 budget by $78 million — with $5.4 million less for testing — according to an Oklahoma Watch report. That helped offset a $32 million increase in health insurance for teachers and support staff.
Unfortunately, Oklahoma now is the only state to cancel spring ACT testing amid the pandemic that’s not providing a makeup chance.
In July, the Oklahoma ACT Council wrote Gov. Kevin Stitt and suggested he use the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to help. However, Stitt prioritized this money for other programs, including one that provides $10 million for private school students from low-income families with attendance threatened by COVID-19 financial fallout.
That’s unfortunate. The ACT helps students earn scholarship money and qualify for Academic All-state. And it allows a handful of kids an opportunity for secondary education that otherwise would not have tried college.
Denise Lavoie, Enid High School testing coordinator, said losing the free school test has a huge impact.
“Some of them rely on state testing to pay for the ACT,” Lavoie told Oklahoma Watch.
That means our students have to enroll in an ACT-administered Saturday test and pay the bill themselves.
For students, the sign-in process can be overwhelming and takes up to 40 minutes to register the first time. Some are working for inflexible bosses on weekend jobs for necessary income. Other students will take it and use a fee waiver.
We hear a lot of lip service paid “for the children.” This has been, and should continue to be, a way for the state to literally open the doors to higher education for our kids.
