It’s good to see the important work being done by the city of Enid to replace the waterline that serves residents of Southern Heights. The city and Southern Heights residents celebrated the start of the work with a groundbreaking ceremony last week.
Now, the waterline that runs down Leona Mitchell and provides the neighborhoods main water supply will be replaced.
This achievement has been a long time coming. Southern Heights residents raised concerns last year about the conditions of their water supply, which included discolored water and low water pressure.
The residents have been persistent in attending city meetings to make their concerns known and to follow along with the process.
The city recently received a $4 million forgivable loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board and later approved allocating $1.73 million of those funds to cover the cost of the Leona Mitchell project.
While the waterline replacement is welcome, the project is estimated to last for more than one year, which will cause some disruption in the area. The good news is that the new line is expected to increased water support for the area for many years to come.
That is important to the community and will help enhance development efforts in the Southern Heights area.
As advocate Valerie Toombs said during the groundbreaking, this project lays a “foundation of hope” for the area. It will definitely have a positive impact on many lives.
Congratulations to the Southern Heights residents for holding the city accountable for the new waterline and for the city of Enid for listening and making this project happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.