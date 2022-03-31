It really starts to feel like spring when First Fridays start up again.
We’re excited that tonight is 2022’s inaugural First Friday, and we’re looking forward to a lot of cool activities going on with this event as well as the upcoming ones. Main Street Enid organizes the monthly events.
First Fridays take place during the months April through October and take place in downtown Enid from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening includes live music, stores open late and delicious food at several locations.
Attendees at this April First Friday will enjoy Art Avenue, where artists and makers will be selling and demonstrating their work, participate in our community mini mural coloring project, sidewalk chalk art demonstrations by art students, shops open late, live music throughout downtown, and so much more!
Added to the excitement is the opening of the new immersive art experience Sugar High. The experience will take place at the PJ’s building over the next few weeks, and it is completely free to the public.
Several months in the making, Sugar High will definitely challenge all your senses as you move through the exhibit. It took an enormous amount of organization and energy to raise the funds to make the exhibit free to the public, and we appreciate all those who donated to the cause.
The weekend of activity continues Saturday with the Enid Corvette Show at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. More than 100 beautiful Corvettes will be on display.
And, if you’re looking for some live entertainment, this is the last weekend to take in Gaslight’s Children Theatre performance of “Puss in Boots.” Matinee performances are 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Get into the spirit of spring in Enid by participating in one or all of these events this weekend.
