One of the downsides of the COVID pandemic had been the suspension of many international student exchange programs.
We’re glad that things are more back to normal now that Enid can once again host international students through various programs. One of those programs is the Wings program through Rotary International.
Enid’s Rotary Club hosted seven students from various regions of Japan this past week. Through this program, high school students learn a new way of living and how to be an ambassador to other countries. Students learn about a new country culture and ideas.
In exchange, in the future students from Rotary District 5750, of which Enid is a part, will travel to Japan.
During this past week, the seven Japanese students experienced Enid in a unique way. They had the opportunity to go to Vance Air Force Base and spend some time in the simulators. They experienced axe throwing and other games at Enid Axe. They learned more about the history of Northwest Oklahoma by attending Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, and also touring areas, including farmland, of Northwest Oklahoma.
Rotary families hosted the students, and they, too, enjoyed the experience of learning about the students’ culture and interest. Wings of Rotary has had a history of making life-changing impacts on these families, and sometimes life-long friendships.
During their two-week stay in Oklahoma, the students are visiting several communities, and from Enid they went to Stillwater.
Thanks to Enid Rotary for hosting the students in Enid. We know it was an enlightening experience for all.
