Although there is no set date to start, we are happy to see the Southern Heights waterline project take another step.
Earlier this week, Enid city commissioners voted to transfer $1.73 million to the water capital improvements fund and award a construction contract for the project.
Residents of Southern Heights greeted the first vote with a standing ovation. The project will replace the old waterline that runs down Leona Mitchell and provides the neighborhood’s main water supply.
Residents of the neighborhood had been notifying city staff and elected officials about the conditions of their water supply during commission meetings for the past year. Utilities staff also had conducted water quality tests and begun cycling water to fix discoloration issues.
The contract, awarded to Luckinbill Construction, will include replacing both the main waterline and 150 feeder lines to houses.
Last month, Oklahoma Water Resources Board members approved a $4 million forgivable loan for Enid Municipal Authority to pay for the work.
According to City CFO Erin Crawford, the OWRB loan is scheduled to be paid off in three years and interest payments would total $21,716, on an interest rate of 1.03%.
The city initially had budgeted COVID relief funds for the Leona Mitchell infrastructure project, but pursued the OWRB loan instead because of a 25% (or $1 million) automatic forgiveness. Initial funds then were re-allocated for other capital improvement projects determined by city engineering staff.
City staff and commissioners would discuss how to appropriate the remaining roughly $2.3 million from the OWRB loan next week.
Unfortunately, a material delay has resulted in no project start date yet, but the project is set to last 450 days total.
We look forward to the day work begins.
