Oklahoma is working hard to become a bigger national player in the movie-making business, and Enid is one of the communities in line to be a part of that effort.
The news that Enid is a potential site for an indoor sound stage is exciting in many ways. Such a project would draw directors and crews to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Enid already has a history as a legitimate movie location. Five productions have been filmed in and around Enid since the 1970s, most famously the “Dillinger” movie in 1973. However, other film projects have been brought here, including the 2010 movie “The Killer Inside Me” and “Wildlife,” filmed in 2016.
Even before the talk of a potential sound stage project, Enid has been working to become designated as an Oklahoma Film-Friendly Community. This establishes permits and protocols through which communities can assist film and production companies on a local level. To receive the designation, Enid must designate a film liaison, showcase local locations and crate a film permit process, a project being undertaken by the city’s tourism office, Visit Enid.
The biggest impact of a sound-stage project would be the creation of jobs. A skilled, talented workforce is essential in supporting the film and television industry. It takes a lot of people to make a movie, and job opportunities extend far beyond what is seen on-screen with nearly every imaginable trade playing a role in this industry.
The state’s fantastic CareerTech system would be a pivotal player in training students for jobs in the film industry if sound stages are built throughout the state.
With all the groundwork done so far, Enid and Northwest Oklahoma should be able to have a starring role in Oklahoma’s growing film and television industry.
