Thumbs Up
Something very special has been happening with the art department at Oklahoma Bible Academy. For the last several years, art students at OBA have been garnering numerous local and state arts awards under the direction of their teacher, Layce Russell.
Students in the art program are enjoying so much success that art has become one of the most popular programs at OBA. The school’s art program ranks among the top in the state, and it continues to get more and more support from parents and patrons and a talented pool of students.
The school just wrapped up its annual spring art show where the students’ work was on display, and students received year-end congratulations and honors. Four outstanding artists were recognized for their statewide honors this year, including Sydney Winter, Reagan Redelsperger, Parker Schovanec and Jackson Morgan.
OBA’s growing art program is helping students equip themselves with a well-rounded education. The arts help students with their problem-solving skills and also expose students to the world in new and creative ways.
Many of these students will go on to a career in the arts, and that demonstrates that OBA’s program is definitely elite.
Thumbs UpMay 6, 2021, is the 70th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer observance. Since 1952, American presidents, by law, have called for a national observance of prayer.
Enid will host its event this Thursday on the courthouse lawn from noon to 12:40 p.m. The event is hosted by the Enid Ministerial Alliance and is open to all people of all faiths.
For many, prayer is a daily part of life. Event organizers say prayer offers a rich connection to our spiritual lives, nurturing our relationships and faith. It also provides comfort in times of crisis or need.
After a year filled with uncertainty and doubt, it is a good time to pause and reflect about where we’ve been and how we move forward. The National Day of Prayer could be a time of unity to be celebrated by all faiths reflecting the demographics of the United States.
We hope there will be a good turnout at this week’s event, and we thank the Enid Ministerial Alliance and churches across our community for organizing the event.
Thumbs DownThe news that Cimarron Montessori School will close after 45 years in Enid was certainly devastating to parents and families who have been a part of the school. The closing displaces several children and upends plans families had for their children in the coming year.
Board members decided to close Cimarron Montessori School after facing years of declining enrollment, serious structural issues to its 120-year-old building and “financial improprieties,” according to an announcement Tuesday on its website. The nonprofit school needs about 70 students to “break even,” but enrollment for the fall was around 35.
The Montessori method is based on observation of children’s nature and has proved itself of universal application. Race, color, nationality or social rank make no difference to its successful application. Children have excelled in this program.
The closing will definitely leave a gap in educational services in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.