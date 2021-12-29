It’s that time of year when we are remembering the old, and ringing in the new. It’s also that time of year when many of us set goals for ourselves in the form of New Year’s resolutions.
According to the History Channel, the origin of making New Year’s resolutions rests with the Babylonians, who reportedly made promises to the gods in hopes they’d earn good favor in the coming year.
Making New Year’s resolutions also provides some psychological mindset to make changes that will be of benefit in the future.
In this tradition, the Enid New & Eagle is offering some New Year’s resolutions we believe our city and state leaders should consider as they enter 2022, and many of them enter a new campaign year.
Gov. Kevin Stitt comes to mind first. In our view, he’s been a naughty fellow when it comes to getting along with our state’s tribal leaders. We’d like Stitt’s resolution to be to start engaging constructively with the tribes instead of destructively. He’s not necessarily wrong in his concerns about the impacts of McGirt; but he’s not been productive in negotiating with the tribes.
He should resolve to rebuild the partnerships with the tribes that have taken decades to establish. Oklahoma is stronger when the government and tribes work together, instead of being at loggerheads. It’s up to the state’s top executive to make that happen.
And, when it comes to state government, the Oklahoma Legislature should resolve to take a step back from their obsession with dictating curriculum or what books and materials students should have access to. We understand the concerns of some school district constituents when it comes to how districts are teaching emotional and sensitive topics, and we support their ability to let their school boards know their concerns. The best way to work those issues out is to let districts and their local constituents hammer it out at the local level instead of trying to get the Legislature to pass laws and rules thwarting conversations and openness.
Local school districts answer to their local constituents. The best and most responsive government is the most local government.
Turning to the city of Enid, there are a few resolutions they could consider as well.
We’d like to see the city and economic development officials resolve to come up with of solution to rehabilitate Oakwood Mall. We know the issues are difficult with an absentee owner. We know that retail trends have changed dramatically, particularly for smaller communities with enclosed malls. We also know that several options have been attempted, only to be met with failure.
Having a dead mall in the middle of Enid’s retail and business corridor is just not acceptable. Hopefully, a new idea will come about in 2022.
The city and partner developer also should resolve to make the new movie theater a reality. It’s more imperative than ever now that the theater in the aforementioned mall has closed. A city the size of Enid must have a viable movie theater complex.
Another resolution we’d like to see for 2022 is the development of a movie studio/sound stage in Enid. There are a few possibilities. The mall is one potential location for a movie sound stage.
Another potential location is building one on the property owned by Autry Technology Center. In fact, having a movie sound stage at Autry tied together with a first-class CareerTech curriculum in movie production would be a win-win and an innovative way to draw potential television and movie productions to Enid.
These are just a few ideas to think about. We hope all (or at least some) come to fruition. Setting these goals and seeing them through would definitely benefit our city and our state.
