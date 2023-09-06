As the state of Oklahoma closes a number of regional offices in rural Oklahoma counties, the pressure is on other government offices in those communities to expand their public services knowledge.
The state’s Department of Human Services, which oversees massive social service programs impacting many Oklahomans, has declared its intent to move away from owning centralized office buildings. Instead, DHS is in the process of finding smaller offices in cities where social services personnel can be easily accessed by people in need. In Enid’s case, that meant moving out of a centralized DHS building in a commercial-industrial area along south U.S. 81 — a location requiring vehicle transportation to visit. As of a few months ago, those offices now are spread among three locations in east-central Enid, all visible sites within walking distance of many people.
But in rural counties of Northwest Oklahoma outside of Enid, the state has gradually closed most of the social services offices and asked potential visitors to call or go online for information. The challenge then becomes who to call or where to go online.
That’s where other people in public service roles, especially courthouse employees in county seat communities, can fill an important role. Many people in need of services but unsure of where to turn just need a willing listener who knows enough about overall government services to direct someone in need to an appropriate phone number, office or website. People in need often are seeking a “help desk.”
It would be a significant public service if courthouse employees could designate, formally or informally, a help desk for people needing guidance on who to call or where to look online. In many courthouses, that already may be happening. If a county clerk or courts clerk knows more about accessing state and federal services, they informally become that “help desk” for others.
Ideally, DHS and other state agencies and some federal offices would provide information brochures, flyers, frequently-asked-questions posters and such to these courthouse personnel.
County government should not be expected to hire anyone for such a role. No, just designating someone or some office as the help desk should be sufficient. A county employee doesn’t need to become an advocate for people in need, they just need to provide guidance on where to find helpful state or federal contacts. It’s really people helping people, or classic “public service.”
As services in all places become more “efficient” and more impersonal — everyone has a phone answering system horror story to tell — the value of that friendly face, willing listener and experienced insider becomes all the more important.
