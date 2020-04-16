Gov. Kevin Stitt has a tough decision to make.
He must balance lives with livelihoods. How can you resurrect our state’s economy without inadvertently jeopardizing public health?
This is an issue of local control that should be done at the state and municipal level.
There has been much talk lately about the country getting back to normal and getting back to work as soon as possible. We all want things to return to normal, but we can't just rush out and return to the way things were just a couple of months ago.
The virus is still a threat, meaning that as of May 1 or whenever, it won't be safe to crowd into restaurants, bars, movie theaters or sports venues exactly as we did before the virus. We don’t want to open things up next month only to see a spike in cases.
Perhaps some businesses could reopen, but we must continue to take precautions to avoid sparking a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. It would be senseless do all that we have done to try and flatten the curve, only to try to rush back to our pre-virus lives and create a spike in new cases that would undoubtedly result in more deaths.
This is not something that is happening just in New York or California. It is here, we have had a death in Garfield County. This is serious and must be treated as such.
Local authorities say we are doing a good job locally following the safer-at-home guidelines, but we haven’t seen enough masks being worn out and about. Let’s not let down our guard now. Let's wait on the science, get closer to a vaccine and make more testing available.
The virus knows no borders. Travelers could be carriers. In most of Oklahoma, we're looking downright healthy compared to parts of the state and nation, but we started practicing social distancing and sheltering in place early on. Our mayor has been proactive and a good role model about wearing masks.
Slowly but surely would seem to be the way to go. Let's err on the side of caution, not on the side of recklessness.
