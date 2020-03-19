It’s a safe bet that the number of infected Oklahomans is significantly higher than what our very limited testing results show.
There are not enough tests for the coronavirus, and we won’t have enough for the foreseeable future.
Oklahoma is 100 percent reliant on federal government’s stockpile that doesn’t exist. Because we don’t have our own tests developed by our state colleges or universities, Oklahomans are waiting In line with the rest of the country.
You’ve read it before, but we’ll say it again:
Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with dirty hands. Avoid the sick and keep your distance.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we must slow the spread by practicing social distancing.
Stay home. We repeat. Stay home.
The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid it.
If you can, work from home. Don’t congregate in groups of more than 10 people. People may be walking around your community and spreading it by accident.
Don’t dine in restaurants, and get takeout if you must. Also do not visit long-term care facilities and avoid any discretionally travel.
We must take this crisis seriously. Our state and nation only have so many intensive care units, ventilators and respiratory therapists.
We must flatten the coronavirus curve by limiting spread and preventing critical strain on our health care system. If you’re frustrated with the run on toilet paper or ground beef, think about what happens when we run out of hospital beds.
