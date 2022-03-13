Thumbs up
Thumbs up to everyone involved with last week’s premium sale to close out the 88th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
This year’s sale set a record with $215,445 being raised and given to youth participating in the show and sale.
Bidders at the sale don’t keep the animals. Instead, the money raised goes to the youth as a reward for their time and effort raising and showing their animals. Funds gained from the sale go toward the exhibitors’ next project animal and to cover the cost of animal feed, supplies and other expenses.
We want to thank all the businesses and individuals who stepped up and contributed so much money.
We also want to congratulate all the young people who participated in the livestock show and then the premium sale.
It takes a lot of dedication to raise and show livestock.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Air Force Lt. Col. Christina Hopper, who has been a trailblazer throughout her military career.
Hopper, an Air Force Reserve T-38C instructor pilot with the 5th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, was the Air Force’s first Black female fighter pilot in a major war. She was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned four Air Medals during her 5 1/2 months.
“You be the first. You be the one who gets out in front so that the next generation does see somebody who looks like them,” Hopper said recently. “I think when we look at the lack of females and minorities in aviation, a lot of it is capturing their hearts and minds, and casting a vision for them when they are young.”
Hopper certainly is a role model everyone could look up to.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the Hillsdale Christian School board for taking a leap of faith and announcing plans to open a high school in the fall.
The school, which has been around for 40 years, currently has students through eighth grade. That will change this fall when the school opens up to ninth- through 12-graders.
Creating a high school has been a dream for several years.
Until a new building is constructed, high school students will be housed elsewhere. Hillsdale Bible Church has rooms available, said principal and teacher Leland Streck. The church is not associated with the school, but is within walking distance of the elementary and middle schools.
We wish them well on this endeavor.
