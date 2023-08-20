Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Drummond Public Schools’ patrons for showing their support for their district.
Voters overwhelmingly approved two bond issues recently. One will be for $2.845 million to fund a variety of projects. The second was for $400,000 for transportation needs.
The big issues will include cafeteria and kitchen improvements, flooring improvements, air conditioning in the gymnasium, a health and wellness center, playground upgrades, new west entry and lobby and new paving in the north parking lot.
The transportation bond will fund new route buses, an activity bus and two Suburban vehicles.
Congratulations for this success, and thank you voters for making sure the proposals passed.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Cindy Dickey and Carolyn Young who are trying to help people in a terrible situation.
The friends also were faced with the same situation — they both have lost children.
Now, they are working together to re-establish a chapter of Compassionate Friends in Enid.
Compassionate Friends is an international organization founded 50 years ago when a chaplain in England realized grieving parents gave the best support to one another.
Dickey tried to start a casual group six years ago and felt the need to re-establish as a Compassionate Friends chapter. Young had attended a meeting in 1996 after her daughter was killed in a car wreck. Dickey lost her daughter in 2014 to blood cancer.
The mission of Compassionate Friends is to provide highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son, daughter, a brother or sister or a grandchild and helps others better assist the grieving family.
The Enid chapter of Compassionate Friends meets every second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Circle of Life Event Center, 3002 N. Van Buren, a separate building of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory.
We thank Dickey and Young for taking this on. It will be a benefit to so many people.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to a group of teenagers who spent part of their summer painting logos and inspirational messages in the Chisholm High School weight room.
Athletic director Jayden Dobbs had the idea to brighten up the area and motivate students.
Maddie Fuksa, Jarred Null, Patience Null and Kadee Fuksa all participated and contributed to this project.
Maddie Fuksa is attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva to major in psychology and minor in art, while Jarred Null is going to take auto mechanics at Autry Technology Center.
Patience Null is a junior at Chisholm, and Kadee Fuksa is a sophomore at Enid High School.
Congratulations on this worthy project.
