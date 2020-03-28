Making the right decision, the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council canceled the Wooden Children project.
This is a shame, but the announcement is understandable in these uneasy times.
That doesn’t mean the problem has gone away. As families are increasingly shut up at home together, cases of child abuse and neglect will likely skyrocket. And if you suspect there is a child being neglected and/or abused, let somebody know.
Meanwhile, cases and deaths from the coronavirus continue to mount in Oklahoma and the United States. Unfortunately, our nation has surpassed China as the country with the most cases in the world.
In our state, some have questioned whether our state’s leaders are taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously enough. With confusion surrounding the expanding list of “non-essential businesses,” critics say Oklahoma officials are failing to take the necessary steps to slow the spread of the deadly virus threatening to overwhelm the state’s health care system and kill hundreds of residents.
Tests weren’t widely available until recently. Some testing is finally happening for the very sick, but the released numbers are a few days behind what’s happening because of the time delay in results.
Nationally, President Trump’s suggestion of Americans going back to work by Easter on April 12 sounds overly optimistic. White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently described this as an “aspirational projection to give people some hope.”
During this time of tremendous economic upheaval, we all understand the desire to jumpstart our economy. But we really hope the president is taking sound advice from medical experts.
“Any decision we make has to be based on the data,” Fauci said Thursday on CNN’s Global Town Hall, “Coronavirus: Facts and Fears.”
We agree with Fauci that it’s “not time to pull back” amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. As he correctly said, “you have to go with the data.”
On Wednesday, our State Board of Education wisely voted to shutter sites for the rest of the school year, ordering districts across the state to develop and release distanced-based learning lessons starting April 6. We understand the burden this will place on families and educators, but we all need to try our best working through this unprecedented situation.
Ultimately, we all need to stay safe. Consumer Reports is suggesting taking extra precautions when grocery shopping — beyond staying 6 feet apart. Other tips include things such as washing fresh produce and wiping your hands and cart with germicide before and after shopping.
Cancellations and social distancing are becoming the norm in the short term. Hopefully, this will flatten the curve and stop the pandemic’s spread in the long term.
