As the Chisholm Public Schools District experiences administrative changes, growing pains and conflict among elementary teachers and the administration, they have some short-term and long-term options they need to explore.
For several years, the district’s board of education has been looking into creating a five-year strategic plan, but COVID and administrative changes pushed that effort back. The board decided Wednesday night against approving the only bid they received to develop a plan for the district.
The proposal from Oklahoma State School Board Association would develop a five-year strategic plan at a reported cost of $40,000. OSSBA would first take input from stakeholders (staff, parents and students), then create goal areas and objectives, develop five-year action steps and finally implement the plan at Chisholm’s three schools.
We can understand the decision to wait to see if more bids for a strategic plan can become available. However, there is a pending crisis that can’t wait for a strategic plan to be completed.
The last two Chisholm board meetings have drawn a number of concerned parents over alleged strife at the elementary school. Recent resignations plus reported threats of additional ones at Chisholm Elementary School sparked renewed interest in determining the future of the district.
This is an issue that must be addressed immediately. Professional development plans for the principal and teachers involved at Chisholm Elementary School need to be put in place as soon as possible as a way to move forward. If nothing else, such a move would buy the district some time to figure out what or if any changes need to take place at the elementary school and would provide parents the confidence they need about their children’s education.
The COVID pandemic has created a plethora of challenges for a number of school districts, and Chisholm is no different. Long-term, a multi-year strategic plan is crucial to creating a positive path as the district responds to its growing needs.
Short-term, teacher stability at the elementary school appears to be the immediate need and must be addressed quickly.
