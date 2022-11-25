We’ve had Thanksgiving, then Black Friday, and now it’s Small Business Saturday. It’s a time when consumers are asked to focus on spending their dollars at small businesses during the holiday season.
American Express founded Small Business Saturday back in 2010 because they recognized the importance of small businesses to communities. This day celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. The day became official in 2011 when mayors, governors, senators and President Barack Obama shared their support for Small Business Saturday.
Enid and Northwest Oklahoma have seen a great number of small and even micro businesses open up over the last few years and post pandemic. We appreciate these entrepreneurs, but most local business owners will say that the pandemic years have been particularly hard on small businesses. Still, the News & Eagle is regularly reporting on new small businesses opening up in our community.
It’s not just Enid opening up new unique businesses. Look at what is happening in Waukomis, as well as Hennessey and Kingfisher. Take a drive through those small towns and others close by, and you will see some really interesting stores with unique items.
Small businesses often offer unique shopping experiences. They have interesting inventory that reflects the personalities of their owners. They also often offer one-of-a-kind items that simply can’t be found anywhere else. And, most importantly, these items are reasonably priced.
While Small Business Saturday is a day of focus, it’s important for residents of Enid and our area local communities to remember that the dollars they invest in shopping locally are reinvested in our communities through sales taxes. These tax dollars help maintain roads and infrastructure in our communities.
And, don’t forget the added bonus of more than 30 local merchants participating in Candy Cane Cash. Shopping at these stores gets you tickets for every $10 spent, and you can win big money with those tickets during the annual Candy Cane Cash drawing at Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Dec. 13.
So, take some time this Saturday to explore Enid stores and also stores in the outlying areas. We think you’ll enjoy seeing what they have to offer, and we know you’ll find some interesting and unique gifts that your family and friends will love.
Happy shopping!
