Thousands of children and parents across Oklahoma and other parts of the nation were needlessly traumatized on Thursday when several hoax calls were made to schools in communities claiming an active shooter was on a school campus.
In Enid, the original call came in after 10:30 a.m., which set off all kinds of alarms at Enid High School and the Enid Police Department. At this point, the origin of that call hasn’t been provided. Then, a local student decided to act stupidly and make a similar call to 911 as all the chaos was going on. Luckily, he was quickly identified and arrested.
Meanwhile, for a couple of hours, students, teachers and parents were put through pure hell as Enid police officers swept the building full of hunkered- down students to try to make certain there was no shooter. Around this same time, information came forward about similar hoax calls, or “swatting,” in several cities, including Medford, Tulsa, Stillwater, etc. Similar calls were made in other parts of the country the past couple of days.
First and foremost, we applaud school district officials and the local police department for handling the situation as best they could. District officials locked down the building, and EPD took the threat seriously. Even though they were pretty certain this was part of the statewide hoax, officers still did their due diligence and searched every area just in case.
Yes, this caused inconvenience to the students and teachers. Yes, this was inconvenient for parents who were scared to death. But the most important thing is that everyone was safe and no one was injured.
Some parents complained they never got the text or voice alerts, and the district will have to look into what – if anything – went wrong there. However, it’s important that parents right now make sure the school district has their current and correct cell phone numbers. That may have been an issue for some parents who did not receive the alert.
Now, this is being investigated at the highest levels of law enforcement, including the FBI. We certainly hope they will get to the bottom of it and prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Whether this was a joke or a social media challenge or whatever, it’s not funny and could have resulted in injury or death due to the chaos.
If there is anything positive about this, it’s that law enforcement got to deploy their tactics in a real-life situation, and both the school districts and the police can analyze and fix any concerns or issues with their protocols.
Thanks goodness for the professionalism displayed of all involved in this incident.
