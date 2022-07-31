Thumbs up to Clayton Nolen, a longtime Enid educator and community leader, for being selected into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted Sept. 30, 2022, at Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Nolen spent the first seven years of his 42-year career with Enid Public Schools as a traveling speech pathologist servicing seven elementary schools and providing therapy at Carver Educational Center. He spent the next six years teaching math and science, then became director of adult education, the next 35 years of his career included relocating that program to Carver Educational Center and expanding it to include daytime and evening classes with instruction in English, science, math, history, English as a second language, and daily living skills for adults with disabilities.
Nolen also served as Ward 3 Enid city commissioner for four years, served as chairman of Enid Community Block Grant committee for three years and was chairman of the Enid Police Civil Service Board for two of his five-year term. He was a member of Enid AM AMBUCS, established the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission for the city of Enid, and he currently is serving on the Truth and Sentencing Advisory Council for four counties.
He has been a member of several professional and community organizations.
Congratulations on a well-deserved honor.
Thumbs up to Enid Police Department Lt. Eric Holtzclaw who has retired after 25 years with the department.
He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school, spending 20 years as security police officer. After that, he joined EPD in 1997.
Holtzclaw worked in patrol operations, field training and as the public information officer and spokesman. He also was in the honor guard, commanded the operation of the communications division and 911 dispatcher center and was assigned to special assignments supporting the detectives division.
In 2001, Holtzclaw was promoted to the rank of sergeant and made lieutenant in 2007.
In retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family and Civil Air Patrol.
Thank you for your years and dedication and service. Have fun in retirement.
Th umbs up to United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) who teamed on a $35,000 ADM Cares grant to fight hunger and provide food and nutritional information to YWCA of Enid and seven food resource centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Locations to be served are Loaves & Fishes of NWOK, Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Crescent Assembly of God, Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Deer Creek Food Pantry, Alva Wesleyan Church and YWCA Enid.
In addition to the monetary support, ADM Grain’s team will give of their time through various volunteer opportunities with the YWCA and the Northwest Oklahoma food banks. Each food resource center will receive funds from the grant to purchase food for distribution, and ADM Grain employees will help with unloading and distribution of nutritional information at each location.
This is a great program. We are glad to see some worthy organizations getting help they need.
