Senate Amendment 218, introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, is being roundly criticized by media and civil society organizations alike for its potential to chill press reporting on congressional affairs and being in conflict with the values of government transparency, accountability, free expression and freedom of the press.
The proposal would make it possible for federal lawmakers to scrub information about them and their families from the internet, including home addresses and personal email addresses. The lawmakers argue that the bill is necessary to protect themselves from threats and harassment.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and 30 media organizations are urging the U.S. Senate to oppose the proposed amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.
Additionally, many civil society organizations also have sent a letter in opposition, urging lawmakers to vote “no” on this amendment should it come up for a floor vote and to oppose its inclusion in the national defense bill or any other package.
The senator contend the protections are needed as federal officials and their families face an onslaught of threats to their personal safety from disgruntled constituents and others.
While we understand the concern of some lawmakers as hateful partisan rhetoric ramps up, being accountable and answering to the public is part of their job. Although there are some exceptions for journalism and commentary, they are vague at this point. The limits on data brokers, advocates contend, could still undermine reporters’ efforts to hold officials accountable over alleged conflicts of interest related to investments, real estate, spouses’ employment and more.
According to the Reporters Committee, this law would pose a threat to lawful newsgathering and reporting about members of Congress and their families, and raise serious First Amendment concerns.”
The language in these exceptions seem to make it possible for representatives, senators and certain relations could still request that a news organization delete stories containing what they claim is covered information or file a lawsuit seeking injunctive or declaratory relief requiring that the news organizations do so, arguing that the stories are not in the public interest or of public concern.
We believe Congress has ample authority and means to address true threats to members and their families. They must not — and cannot — insulate themselves from press scrutiny under the guise of security.
