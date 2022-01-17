As usual, another Oklahoma legislative session is bringing about proposals to weaken the Oklahoma Open Meeting and Open Records acts.
Two Stillwater legislators have introduced bills relating to the act. Sen. Tom Dugger, a Republican, has introduced both SB 1256 and SB 1272, the latter of which would increase the cost for records and limit who can request them, and creating new fees. The other adds increased confidentiality to law enforcement records.
State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat, said she is working with the city of Stillwater on shifting publication of newspaper legals. The word “shifting” may mean shifting away from cities being required to publish legals in the newspaper.
We rarely see legislators introducing bills to strengthen transparency laws when it comes to public records, meetings and notices. Wonder why that is?
For the record, we’ve said it before and we say it again. The Open Meeting and Open Records acts are for the public, not just the press. Yes, the press utilizes it more; however, the public is becoming more savvy on requesting and obtaining records on their own. Dugger’s bills do not benefit the public or increase accountability. In fact, they do the opposite.
The records Dugger wants to make harder to obtain are the public’s records. Increasing the cost or limiting who can access them is contrary to the intent of the law, which is to provide transparency and access of the public’s business to the public.
And any attempt to reduce or shift the requirement that municipalities publish legal notifications in the newspaper is harmful to both newspapers and the public. Most newspapers, like the Enid News & Eagle, are available in both print and online several days a week and provide even greater access to more people through all those options.
Requiring the notifications in print is part of the notification process and should in no way be eliminated or reduced.
