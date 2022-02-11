We want to commend those people who stepped up recently to run for local school board positions.
We also want to commend those people who voted in their school district races, and those who voted to approve school bond issues.
Chisholm Public Schools patrons narrowed the list of candidates for the Office 2 seat down from four to two.
Incumbent Drew Ewbank and challenger Mike Long, an elementary school parent, garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s election and will square off in a runoff April 5 to determine who gets the seat for five years.
Ewbank led the way with 37.5% of the vote, but that was below the majority he needed to win the seat outright. Long came in second in the voting.
The other two candidates were Amy Jefferies and Eric Edwards.
In Cimarron Public Schools, voters elected Shannon Lee for the Office 2 school board seat. She gained 57.89% of the vote to defeat Gary Naugle Jr. and James Lamb.
We were happy to see there were races in these two districts. It’s good to see people who are interested enough in serving that they put themselves out there.
Kudos also go to Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools and Watonga Public Schools patrons who turned out to approved bond issues.
DCLA voters were in favor of a $320,000 transportation bond issue.
In Watonga, the bond issue was substantially larger — $19.9 million.
The biggest two items on the proposal are a new cafeteria at Watonga Elementary School and a new basketball gym with indoor walking track. Other items are STEAM labs at the elementary and middle/high school buildings; a concession stand and bathroom facility at the football field; baseball and softball locker rooms, and a weight room; and remodeling of the wrestling room.
Congratulations for supporting your schools.
