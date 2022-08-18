School is back, and that means drivers are going to have to be on alert now that children are returning to class.
We haven’t had school zones in operation since May, but now that Enid Public Schools students are back, we are going to see school zones in effect across the city. We’re also going to be seeing kids walking or riding bikes and scooters to and from school, as well as school buses loading and unloading students.
We all know that children don’t always think about safety, so it’s up to motorists to be alert and be ready for these changes.
The rules aren’t all that hard.
One, don’t speed in school zones.
School zones are set up around the various schools and are designed to give students safe passage to get to school and back home again.
The speed limit for school zones is 20 mph, and the zones are in effect before the start of school and when school is let out.
The cost for getting caught speeding in a school zone is pretty steep. In Enid, the fine is $215 if you get caught going up to 10 mph over the speed limit and $265 for going 11 mph and more over the limit.
Second, stop for school buses when their yellow or red lights are flashing and their stop signs are extended.
That means traffic going both ways on undivided streets.
We have to stop to make sure kids get on and off buses safely.
If you are caught ignoring a stopped school bus, you could face a fine of $565 and the loss of your license for a year.
We also encourage drivers to be careful in other areas, too, as children will be out in areas not marked as school zones.
Play it safe. That way we all can avoid a potential tragedy.
