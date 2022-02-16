Public school officials across the state likely breathed a small sigh of relief last week when Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall announced the House would not consider a private school voucher program this year.
McCall said that Senate Bill 1647 — called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act — won’t get a hearing in his chamber, potentially killing the bill before its arrival. However, a Senate committee on Tuesday agreed to advance the proposal to the Senate.
Under the proposal, any student eligible to enroll in a public school would be eligible for an OEA voucher, which could be used to pay for a range of education services, including private-school tuition. Money deposited into the account comes from the per-pupil allotment of state funding already dedicated for the education of a child.
While the effort may be stalled for now, it’s time for public education folks to realize that school choice legislation is expanding across the country because school choice is popular. The coronavirus pandemic has opened parents’ eyes to different types of educational possibilities. Parents who were in a world of hurt when many public schools shut down found themselves without many good options.
Fourteen states, including Oklahoma, already have some type of voucher program. Most are specific to certain individual student needs or are scholarship programs for low-income students. Indiana has one of the largest voucher plans that allows low-income students to use vouchers, paid for with public school dollars, to attend private, generally religious schools.
Like it or not, Gov. Kevin Stitt is correct in that Oklahoma continues to rank near the bottom for education. In 2021, EdWeek ranked Oklahoma 49th in education overall and 47th in chance for success. This is despite widespread legislative support for teacher pay raises. Oklahoma just isn’t keeping up and competing, despite the fact that Oklahoma has added almost $1 billion to K-12 education, going from $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2018 to $3.2 billion for FY22.
We are concerned about the impact to public schools if the Oklahoma Empowerment Act were to pass. We continue to believe our public schools need more resources that provide a wide variety of academic choices, foreign language classes, arts and humanities classes, advanced placement and special education classes.
Still, it’s evident that proposals expanding vouchers in Oklahoma likely will continue to gain steam as long as parents believe they are being left out of educational decisions for their children.
