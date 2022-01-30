THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Enid Public School Foundation and five Enid teachers who were awarded scholarships recently.
Kayla Creevan (Enid High School), Jayden Dobbs (Waller Middle School), Raymond Henry (Longfellow MS), Kelsey Johnson (Glenwood Elementary School) and Matthew Johnson (EHS) each received $500 from EPS Foundation.
The scholarship program began in 2005. Originally funded by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Advance Foods and Great Lakes Carbon, the scholarships have been funded solely by the EPS Foundation since 2008. They are funded through regular fundraising efforts by the Board of Trustees.
Contact EPS Foundation Director Janna Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org for more information on making tax-exempt donations to support the program.
We congratulate the recipients and thank EPS Foundation for providing these funds.
THUMBS DOWNThumbs down to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for some insensitive — and frankly dumb — recent remarks he made at an anti-vaccination rally in Washington, D.C.
During the rally, Kennedy suggested people who oppose vaccinations face more oppression than people who lived under Nazi rule before and during World War II.
“Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said.
Criticism was swift, even from Kennedy’s sister and wife. Eventually, he apologized for the Anne Frank reference.
It definitely was not a wise statement to make. It never is smart to compare anything to the Holocaust. Kennedy should have known better.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to The Arc of Oklahoma, which recently held a special day across the state to show lawmakers what director support professionals do to help clients with disabilities.
Locally, state Sen. Roland Pederson and his wife spent part of a day touring 4RKids.
The event was held to drum up support for increasing wages for DSPs. Department of Human Services is requesting state funding for a significant rate increase that would provide a wage boost for DSPs working in developmental disabilities services. Low wages, a lack of affordable health insurance, high turnover and a shortage of staff have led to a DSP workforce crisis in Oklahoma that presents a threat to the lives of Oklahomans with IDD and their families, according to The Arc.
We are glad The Arc held this event, and we are pleased Pederson and other lawmakers across the state participated. Direct support professionals do a great job and deserve to be compensated fairly for their work.
