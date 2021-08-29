There are so many in our community and region who do good works, who help people and who make a difference in the lives of others. And, then there are those who do all those things, but in addition, they truly are a community icon.
Larry Simpson, who passed away last week, was one of those people. Larry and his brother, Rick, are icons because their characters and personalities reflect something unique about our hometown. Larry and Rick have kept the Old West alive in Enid, entertaining families and others with their stories and their movies. They turned their family business location, Simpson Mercantile, into a western museum and movie set where visitors could take a step back in time and enjoy the history of the west.
And, then, there were the movies. Thousands of people worldwide have seen Larry’s and Rick’s films and have seen Larry interact with Western television stars. And, sometimes, you were lucky enough to be invited to participate in the making of those movies. Many a community leader has either starred or made a cameo appearance in those films.
We will miss Larry’s smiling face. We’ll miss seeing him astride his horse during Cherokee Strip Days. But, his humorous spirit will live on in the memories he made with so many people in our community.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid High School Pacers softball coaches, players and family members who helped out a local family recently.
They helped the family of the late Dennis Wanzer clear their property. Dennis Wanzer, a longtime softball umpire, died in March.
The coaches, players and family members cut down and hauled off hundreds of tree branches.
“Our girls didn’t bat an eye when we asked them to help. It was really good character building for them, too. We are always willing to help out in the community,” said softball coach Chris Jensen.
What a great lesson for the girls to learn.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Ryan Fuxa, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, who has been named undersheriff for Garfield County.
Fuxa, a Bison native, spent eight months as a lieutenant for Garfield County Sheriff’s Office before being promoted Aug. 18, more than two months after the departure of former Undersheriff Shawna Cornish-Pitman.
He brings a wealth of experience into the new position. As undersheriff, he will be supervisor over investigations, patrol and dispatch, and he’ll continue working on getting more hands-on training for deputies.
We also want to congratulate Wesley Layton, who recently was named lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, replacing Fuxa.
As lieutenant, he will supervise Garfield County Court House and transport deputies, as well as overseeing training and keeping deputies up-to-date on mandated training each year.
He began his law enforcement career in 1988.
We like the moves Sheriff Cory Rink has made.
