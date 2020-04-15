Enid Public Schools is saying goodbye to two successful leaders and promoting two well-respected principals to new roles in the district.
Enid High School Principal Dudley Darrow and Garfield Elementary School Principal Jane Johnson will join the district-level team as assistant superintendent of secondary education and director of human resources and communications, respectively.
Doug Stafford and Amber Graham Fitzgerald are leaving those two respective positions for exciting new opportunities outside of Enid.
“We hate to lose Amber Fitzgerald and Doug Stafford, both, but we also would not want to stand in their way of accepting new administrative positions with new and additional responsibilities,” said EPS Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd.
Stafford has accepted a position as director of human resources for a school district in Arizona. He’s viewed as an innovative educator, always looking for new ideas to meet the needs of students.
Darrow, his successor, is well-liked among the Enid High teachers and made considerable gains by tightening discipline and raising expectations. He cares about students and is empathetic to some of the district’s most challenged children and the struggles they face.
Darrow joined the EHS staff in 2005 and has served as a classroom teacher and coach, assistant principal and head principal. He began his education career as a teacher and coach for Mustang Public Schools in 2002.
Fitzgerald will be serving students and teachers across Oklahoma as director of member engagement for the Oklahoma State School Boards Association where she works with former Enid Superintendent Shawn Hime. A former News & Eagle reporter, she is highly respected statewide as both a human resources and communications leader.
Johnson is very well-respected in the district and by her staff. She has a great reputation leading teachers in the district.
Johnson has been with the district since 1989, beginning as a classroom teacher and then serving as an administrator at several EPS elementary sites beginning in 2000. She has been a classroom teacher at Lincoln and Monroe elementary schools and principal at Harrison and Hayes elementary schools and, presently, at Garfield. Her career began as a classroom teacher for Kellyville Public Schools in 1988.
Both Darrow and Johnson will begin their duties on July 1.
We wish everyone the best of luck in their new roles.
