Thumbs up to Enid Police Department Officer Devin Horton for the statewide award he received recently.
Horton received the Matthew Scott Evans Memorial Award, one of the five top awards given out at the 29th annual Buckledown Awards. He was honored for his “concerted efforts in traffic safety and traffic enforcement.”
The award was created in 2001 to remember Evans, a Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper killed on Aug. 21, 2000, when his vehicle was struck head-on by a suspect fleeing an Oklahoma City Police Department officer. It serves as a reminder to all law enforcement officers about the importance of traffic safety and enforcement in the state.
In addition, 10 other EPD members also received recognition.
The other EPD honorees were Lt. Eric Holtzclaw, Sgts. Roberto Norton and Tanner Austin and Officers Sean Dyer, Nicole Binckley, Christian Owusu, Jordan O’Reilly, Jason Guth, Brett Moore and Neal Storey. They received Traffic Safety Enforcement awards.
The Buckledown Awards honor law enforcement officers for their “outstanding performance” in DUI and seat belt enforcement.
Congratulations for the awards. It’s great to see so many from EPD honored.
Thumbs up to Kristen Koehn and Alex Prokopis, who run Enid Youth Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra includes students from fourth through 12th grade, and will have a free concert at 3 p.m. April 10 at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Donations will be accepted.
Students come from Enid Public Schools, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Chisholm, Woodward, Shattuck, Perry, Aline-Cleo and Medford.
We are happy to see musically inclined kids getting another outlet to showcase their talents.
Thumbs up to everyone who helped out members of an Enid competitive cheer team that got stranded in Las Vegas.
City Cheer of Enid took 66 people to Las Vegas for a cheer competition, but their Frontier Airlines return flight was canceled due to weather one hour prior to boarding.
Many parents and coaches scrambled and were able to book flights with other airlines. However, four coaches, including CC owners Jacklynn and Korie Holmes, had to stay in Vegas with the remaining 12 cheerleaders, who ranged in age from 5 to 16.
Enid attorney Dalen McVay stepped up and paid for hotel rooms for them, which was a big help. Others, including Tammy Wilson and Denise Barkley, also donated, and a realtor from Las Vegas bought groceries for those stranded.
We know others helped out, and we want to commend everyone who pitched in. Good job all.
