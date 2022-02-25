The United States and its allies in the West pretty much expected that the “threat” of severe sanctions would not deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. Now we will have to see if the actual sanctions will do anything to stop this aggression and from plummeting Europe into further war.
Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine Wednesday evening. The world has responded with the U.S. and several countries announcing immediate sanctions that will target Russia’s banking and finances, banning exports to Russia of high-tech products and targeting the finances of members of Russia’s elite and their families. Countries from Japan, South Korea, Australia and Western Europe lined up to begin taking steps to isolate Russia in hopes of forcing Putin to pay such a high price that he will change course.
The unification of NATO and other world leaders to stop the aggression should send a strong signal that this invasion will not be tolerated. However, it’s apparent there will be no immediate solution from these sanctions, as President Biden said Thursday that these sanctions, while severe, will take time.
“We have to show resolve,” Biden said. “It will take time. He (Putin) is going to test the resolve of the West.”
But how much time it will take and what the cost to the rest of the world is the impending question with no easy answer.
In the meantime, the U.S., NATO and its allies must do everything possible to isolate Russia. Of course, this isolation could hurt Russian citizens tremendously. But, we know that Putin doesn’t really care much about that.
In the meantime, what should we in the United States be prepared for?
Of course, consequences could include more inflation and higher gas price spikes. It could rekindle a Cold War and create a precarious situation between the world’s largest nuclear powers. It will make the markets uncertain, as it already has.
Though the president has promised American troops will not fight in Ukraine, he plans to send troops to boost NATO allies. Those are our nation’s sons, daughters, sisters, brothers and mothers and fathers who will be deployed on this mission.
We also should be prepared for cyberattacks. The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. is on heightened alert for those cyberattacks.
Make no mistake that the aggression of Russia against Ukraine has changed our world, once again. Right now, we can only hope that unity of mission and the resolve of the world will turn back the aggression sooner, rather than later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.