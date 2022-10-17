It may be unusual for a newspaper editorial to promote beer consumption, but when that beer consumption can directly help eradicate polio in the world, we think it’s probably OK.
This Saturday, Oct. 22, Enid Rotary Club is sponsoring a Pints for Polio promotion with three local restaurants – Enid Brewing, Land Run Steakhouse and Napoli’s Italian Restaurant. From 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, every beer sold at these restaurants will help raise money for Rotary International’s polio eradication project. One dollar from each beer order will go to Pints for Polio.
In addition, the public is invited to a social from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at the Enid Brewing Barrel room. Tickets are $5 and include one drink ticket and light hors d’ oeuvres. The club is also selling raffle tickets for a Weatherby Orion Matte Blue 12-Gauge Shotgun at the social with all proceeds going toward the Pints for Polio project.
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a paralyzing and potentially deadly infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of 5. The virus spreads from person to person, typically through contaminated water. It can then attack the nervous system.
The vaccine developed in the 1950s helped eradicate the disease in the United States, but it has taken longer to eradicate the disease around the rest of the world.
As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary International has worked with international governments to reduce polio cases by 99.9% since their first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.
Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But it’s crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.
All Rotary clubs do their part to help raise money for polio eradication. The Pints for Polio project is a fun way to get more people involved and aware of this campaign and to give them an understanding of how close we really are to wiping out this disease.
So, if you’re out and about on Saturday, stop by one of these restaurants or come by the Rotary social and hoist a pint for polio eradication. Of course, it’s also important to drink responsibly, and remember that only adults ages 21 and over can participate.
