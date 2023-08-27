Thumbs up
Northern Oklahoma College’s rocket program recently had one of its experiments launched into space.
Abbigayle Vargas and Grant Biggers worked on the project and went to see the Rock On! Launch on Aug. 17, 2023, at NASA Wallops Flight Center on Wallops Island, Va.
Vargas graduated last semester from NOC and is attending Oklahoma State University in the aeronautical engineer program. Biggers is in his second year at NOC and plans to be a mechanical engineer. He will help with the rocket program this year.
The NOC experiment recorded conditions in space, measuring acceleration, pressure, temperature and humidity. It was one of more than 30 experiments to be launched.
A Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket carried the student experiments to an altitude of 103 miles before descending back down into the Atlantic Ocean via parachute.
NOC adjunct faculty member Ken Black also attended the launch. Frankie Wood-Black, division chair in Engineering, Physical Science and Process Technology, is in her second year teaching the program.
Congratulations to everyone involved. It’s great to see NOC shoot for the stars.
Thumbs up to artist John Newsom for sharing his artistic talents with his hometown.
Newsom, along with NBC Oklahoma, recently presented a framed print and framed color separations of his painting “Homecoming” to Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
He moved to Enid at a young age and attended school here. He studied and refined his love for art at the very library where the donation was made.
He nows lives in Brooklyn, and his works have been exhibited in the United States, across Europe and in Asia. His paintings are included in the permanent collections of numerous public institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum, the Hammer Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Neuberger Museum of Art, Yale University Art Gallery and the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.
“Homecoming” was the 17th commissioned work of the NBC Oklahoma Artist Series.
Each year, NBC selects an Oklahoma artist to create an original work of art, which is then exhibited at each NBC bank location in Altus, Enid, Kingfisher and Oklahoma City. The bank also reproduces the artwork on a limited number of prints, posters and postcards available to customers at NBC locations.
We want to thank Newsom and NBC for supporting the arts in Enid.
Thumbs up to Steve Peck, who retired recently after 32 years as Enid Public Schools’ “Energy Czar.”
He was responsible for helping monitor and control energy consumption throughout the district.
EPS Superintendent Dudley Darrow credits Peck with helping save the district an estimated $10 million over the years.
Peck became a part-time energy manager, working with an energy consulting firm that was mostly interested in helping people in the district change habits.
Honeywell then started working with the district and put in a computer system that could see energy usage in all school buildings. After three years of experience and training, Peck eventually ran the computers.
Congratulations on a job well done, and enjoy retirement.
