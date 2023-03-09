Oklahoma Republican lawmakers are continuing their obsession with library book censorship as the Oklahoma Senate passed on Tuesday a bill that would restrict access to materials for students in school libraries, but also would restrict what adults can access in public libraries as well.
“Beginning July 1, 2024, no print or non-print material or media in a school district library, charter school library or public library shall include content that the average person age 18 or older applying contemporary community standards would find (has) a prominent tendency to appeal to prurient interest in sex,” the measure states.
Just what are we talking about here? Putting the concerns about certain content or materials being available in school libraries aside, just what business is it of the government’s to limit what an adult can access in a public library?
First, let’s define “prurient interest.” It means “a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sex, or excretion and is reflective of an arousal of lewd and lascivious desires and thoughts.”
Under this definition, all those folks (primarily women) back in 2011 through 2012 who got caught up in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” book series phenomenon would not be able to access those books in the public library. The combined sales of the three “Fifty Shades” books sold more than 34 million copies and became the subject of numerous book club readings. It’s been said to have launched a sexual renaissance among upper middle-class women and couples at the time.
Did the book earn $95 million and make its author the highest paid that year because it was so well written? Of course not, it was a big deal because it appealed to that “prurient interest” we’re talking about. We doubt “Fifty Shades of Grey” was available in school libraries, but we know it was available in most public libraries; although it was banned in a few states and received challenges in many others.
The book still is shaping conversation today about topics of bondage and sadomasochism and was eventually made into a movie trilogy.
We can concede there should be continued conversation about age-appropriate books in schools. We can even see some reason in efforts to segregate books into age-appropriate categories in public libraries, as long as those books are not censored or taken off the shelves without due process and established review procedures.
But the Legislature has no business making decisions about the books adults can read. The Legislature is entering into a very dangerous area by precluding adults from accessing materials and by outright banning libraries from having those on their shelves.
