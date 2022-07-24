Thumbs up
Thumbs up to people throughout the area who have helped out firefighters battling a large blaze in Blaine County.
Many residents contributed how they could, doing such things as providing water, Gatorade and snacks to those fighting the wildfire between Hitchcock and Southard.
People also have opened up their pocketbooks and contributed.
Jim Shelton, Blaine County Emergency Management director, said one man contributed $1,000 for fuel costs. Many others have contributed financially as well.
A Venmo account has been set up online at https://account.venmo.com/u/HitchcockFireDepartment.
Thank you to all who assisted.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Jackson Diamond Jewelers who again provided special rings to Enid Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year Enid Police Department’s Police Officer of the Year.
Jackson has been providing the custom-made rings since 2010 as a way to say thank you.
This year, EFD Department Lt. Richard Koons and EPD Detective Walter Tuttle received rings.
Koons has been with EFD for 24 years, while Tuttle has been with EPD for 12.
Congratulations to Koons and Tuttle, and thank you to Jackson Diamond Jewelers for recognizing these first responders.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Regional Development Alliance for its successful summer internship program.
Each year, ERDA works with local businesses to bring college students to town for some real world work experience. One of the perks is that housing is provided by ERDA and Northern Oklahoma College.
Interns this summer are Darius Baker, a University of Oklahoma senior studying mechanical engineering interning, Oxbow Calcining; Mollie Burchel, a mechanical engineering major at Oklahoma State University, Envirotech; Joseph Hoang, a graduate student at OU’s Oklahoma City campus; Gage Williams, a fourth-year student at OSU, Envirotech; Abhilash Minukuri, a senior at OSU, city of Enid; and Hope King, OU journalism senior, Enid News & Eagle.
We hope they all had a good time in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.