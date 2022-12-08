The decision this week by Enid City Commission to approve an economic development deal to secure a multi-screen movie theater and entertainment center in Enid is certainly good news.
For several years, plans have been in the works to improve Enid’s entertainment offerings, including a modern theater complex. However, COVID shut down those plans in 2020, and the movie and entertainment industry has been challenged since. Supply disruptions and inflated costs for building materials have also been a factor. Still, the city has persisted in trying to find a solution to Enid’s lack of a movie theater.
The new theater is proposed to be 54,000 square feet, have nine screens, one of which will be IMAX size, a duckpin bowling center and arcade games. It will be comparable to new cinema centers that have been built in metro areas previous to the 2020 pandemic.
The city is offering a $3.8 million package with S&K Cinema Holdings Group, which is a reasonable incentive based on today’s economics with bringing entertainment options to communities and also reasonable in general when it comes to economic development incentives cities must have in order to bring in new businesses.
Incentive packages are not new. In fact, they are the norm. Every community offers incentive for major businesses.
Local residents complaining about incentives being offered just don’t understand what it takes for communities to compete in the business world. The city is doing its job by identifying needs of the community and figuring out a way to make those happen. Providing an opportunity for such an entertainment center is expected to bring in sales tax revenue, which is what cities need to operate.
Now, it’s also important to keep expectations in check. The project has been proposed and approved for funding; however, there still are many hurdles that have to be cleared before the theater becomes a reality.
Construction costs still are a concern. Technology costs to operate such an enterprise are also a concern. The overall business model of the movie industry also is challenging. And, Enid residents will need to continue to support the local business and retail sector of our community to keep this project viable. We will need to continue other economic development activities that bring in more jobs and more population.
We’ve seen it before in Enid when plans are developed and funding identified — yet obstacles occur that delay or reduce the scope of such projects. This will be a long process and will be updated over the next several months.
But for now, we can be hopeful that Enid once again will have nice movie theaters and a modern venue for our residents — and residents of the area — to enjoy.
