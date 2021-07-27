Some people might relish the opportunity of having an extra $1.9 billion to spend and deciding the best way to spend it. But, for the state and local governments tasked with the best way to invest American Rescue Plan funds, it’s an enormous responsibility.
State lawmakers last week began the process of deciding how to spend nearly $1.87 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds aimed at helping Oklahoma recover from the pandemic. In addition, Oklahoma’s 77 counties will split an additional $768 million, with Garfield County to receive about $11.8 million. All funds must be fully allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026
This is a unique opportunity for counties and cities to do something that will change their communities. The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding looked at a proposal that would allocate the money based on population size. All funds must be used for projects that support public health response, improve water and sewer infrastructure, address the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers or upgrade broadband infrastructure.
Mike Fina, with Oklahoma Municipal League, said his group is focusing on city infrastructure needs and economic development while urging county governments to invest some of their federal money into improving broadband access across rural Oklahoma.
Lawmakers also are hoping to let taxpayers have their say. Joint Committee co-chairman Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said his team is working on a portal so Oklahomans can have input on how they think the money should be spent.
It’s important that this financial windfall be seen as an investment opportunity. The best use of this funding will go toward items that have a sustainable impact. It’s not for tax cuts, it’s not for creating new governmental positions — it’s for long-term investments that will benefit communities for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.