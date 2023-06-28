With trillions of federal dollars rushed into states during the COVID-19 pandemic, just about everyone could have predicted misuse of the funds, lack of oversight and outright theft of these funds.
It turns out, that is exactly what happened and led to what The Associated Press has called “the greatest grift in U.S. history.” And, Oklahoma is among many states whose audits show questionable oversight of the relief funds.
In Oklahoma, an audit released Tuesday of about $1.1 billion in federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES) to mitigate the effects of the pandemic found more than $12.2 million in questioned costs, which refers to spending that failed to align with the objectives of the grant.
Oklahoma is not alone in having questionable oversight of COVID-19 relief funding. An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in federal pandemic-relief funds. The analysis found another $123 billion was wasted or misspent, making a combined loss of 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has so far disbursed in pandemic relief aid.
Some of the Oklahoma findings smack of cronyism and either outright incompetence or intentional misuse of these federal dollars for pet programs. Legislative leaders and the attorney general have expressed deep concern about the irresponsible spending and questionable decision making by those in charge.
The audit found the state also failed to properly oversee more than $376 million of expenditures for the Emergency Rental Assistance program aimed at helping households pay rent or utilities during the pandemic. The audit determined the administrator of the funding, Community Cares Partner, a program of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, charged the program $1.6 million in excessive management fees.
The audit also targeted more than $8 million in questioned expenditures designated for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, or GEER, which was designed for governors to help meet the needs of educating students during the pandemic.
According to the audit, about $6.5 million of the $10 million Gov. Kevin Stitt allocated to the Stay in School program didn’t align with the program’s purpose, which was to help families impacted financially by the pandemic continue to send their children to private school.
Auditors found five private schools were given early access to apply before the program went live. One school received $6,000 per student and the others collected the full amount of $6,500 per student, even though the program was supposed to pay families’ actual tuition costs and some of those schools don’t charge tuition.
What happens now will likely be more investigations by the state Attorney General’s office. Also, State Auditor Cindy Byrd is concerned the federal government may call on the state to pay back the funds.
However, the state of Oklahoma and other states in this mess aren’t the only ones responsible. While the federal government was so quick to issue these trillions of dollars as a way to stave off severe economic downfall, there should have been a better plan on the federal level for compliance and oversight as well.
The old economics adage “There’s no such thing as a free lunch” certainly applies here, and what happened with the lack of oversight both federally and at the state level is shameful and doesn’t provide taxpayers any confidence that their money isn’t being wasted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.