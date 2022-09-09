The economic outlook for the state of Oklahoma appears to be good, according to the latest report from the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s office.
Gross receipts in August set a number of new records, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel reports. August gross receipts set record highs for:
• 12-month total receipts of $16.82 billion.
• 12-month use tax receipts of $1.01 billion.
• Collections of $1.37 billion for August.
• Gross production (oil and gas) tax collections of $205.6 million.
While the gross receipts for August paint a positive picture of the state’s economy, inflation — though still a concern — is moderating. The treasurer’s office reports that “fundamentals of our economy remain strong with low unemployment and rising personal income.”
So, why is Oklahoma doing so well economically?
According to a recent state economic indicators reports, employment rebounded quickly after the 2020 pandemic shutdowns. Total employment growth rate is expected to be 1% year-over-year through 2030. In the goods-producing industries, employment in natural resources and mining is projected to grow the fastest, adding 12,970 jobs (2.8% annually), almost all of which are anticipated to be in oil and gas extraction. Manufacturing also is expected to add 1.1% annually.
Oil and gas development has risen steadily in the last 10 months. Oil prices have been fairly stable, staying over $90 a barrel since February. Oil and gas revenue hit an all-time high in July of this year. Oklahoma still is an oil and gas state, so these prices positively impact the economy.
And, even though higher prices at the gas pump and everywhere else are troubling, Oklahomans still are spending. Over the year, total adjusted retail trade was up 12.9% from the June 2021 level of $4.11 billion.
So, we’re on good financial footing in Oklahoma for now. Even with a positive economic outlook, it’s important to remember that too many Oklahomans still are struggling with rising prices and inflation.
