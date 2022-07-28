Enid received some great news this week with the announcement that Renew Energy Maintenance will construct a wind turbine drive train remanufacturing facility in Enid.
The facility will be located in east Enid in the former Chesterfield Cylinder building and will bring up to 90 new jobs in Enid once it is at full capacity.
This is a nice win for Enid Regional Development Alliance and the city of Enid, and this facility seems like a natural fit for Enid, which is becoming a hub for renewable energy, particularly wind energy.
Enid is the largest population center in Northwest Oklahoma, and it will be an opportunity to continue improvements in workforce development for the wind energy sector. Northern Oklahoma College and Autry Technology Center already are conducting training opportunities for the sector, and this development will allow more opportunities for other potential wind sector services companies to locate in Enid.
We’re pleased Renew Energy sees Enid as a strategic location for its facility.
Travis Harkins, chief operating officer of Renew Energy, said the company intends to keep everything in-house. They will continue to work with their sister company on transportation to provide logistic and material handling.
The range of jobs available also will be beneficial for Enid. There will be some entry-level jobs as well as engineering and management positions. As our state adds diversity in the energy sector, renewables will be more in the forefront in the future. Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are perfectly suited to take advantage in the diversification into renewable energy opportunities.
Congratulations to Renew Energy and Enid economic development officials for achieving this win. The ripple effect from this development should benefit our area well into the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.