Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.”
Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States into World War II.
The attack left some 2,390 Americans dead.
The country responded to the attack by collectively rolling up its sleeves and getting to work on the task at hand, namely defeating the twin threats of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. The war left the United States as the dominant superpower in the world.
Men and women flocked to join the armed services, or to work in factories turning out the equipment needed for the war effort.
Every year, though, there are fewer and fewer veterans from World War II still around.
Our country is losing these members of the “greatest generation” at a terrible rate.
For many, their stories live on, as they have passed their experiences on to family and friends. Many also have written books about their service.
For others, even after all these years, the memories are too painful to bring up again, and their stories remain untold. It’s up to us to make sure their memories don’t fade away.
Take the time today to stop and reflect.
If you know a veteran from World War II, take the time to thank them for their service.
It’s up to us to remember what happened in Hawaii that day 80 years ago. Remember the rallying cry that swept the country after the attack.
Remember Pearl Harbor.
