If there ever was a warning signal to lawmakers about what could happen if public taxpayer money is allowed to fund private education, the story about alleged abuse of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund should be it.
Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier published a story this week about how some families used Oklahoma’s share of federal relief funds to buy Christmas trees, gaming consoles, electric fireplaces, outdoor grills and other non-education related items.
Federal money from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund was intended to support students from kindergarten through college as schools transitioned to distance learning during the pandemic. Congress gave state governors the power to send the relief dollars to public or private schools and other education-related entities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in 2020. The law gave states broad discretion over how to spend the money.
However, a U.S. Department of Education review of Bridge the Gap and the private school voucher program, Stay in School, found that Oklahoma implemented few safeguards to prevent fraud or abuse. Records obtained by Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier show the state placed no limits on what items families could purchase from vendors.
Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters, now a candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, got involved in the process and even touted that the Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet program could be a model for how to start a school voucher program with “minimum staffing requirements and maximum quality control.”
It appears from the news organizations’ investigation that the governor saw the relief funds as a chance to lay the foundation for a larger-scale effort to get state education money directly to parents in the form of school vouchers.
A primary concern of those opposed to the voucher or “education savings account” proposal offered this legislative session is the potential for lack of oversight and transparency associated with providing taxpayer funds for private purposes.
If families so easily used this money to purchase non-educational items, that’s a huge lesson about what could happen with public money being funneled to education savings accounts.
